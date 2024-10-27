Three-day training session for women entrepreneurs concludes

Tirupati : The three-day training programme of Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI) titled ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs through Digital Transformation’ concluded on Saturday at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). This training, organised by SPMVV’s WIFI TOT Saviskara in collaboration with the UN-APCICT/ESCAP, gathered 39 women entrepreneurs from various sectors and regions, aiming to build digital competencies essential for their business growth.

Over the three days, eight specialised sessions guided participants through essential topics for digital business transformation, covering areas like business continuity, data analytics, e-commerce and digital finance. Maria Juanita R Macapagal, Tanatat Pattasuwan, Koh Yoet Siang, Macapagal and others shared their experiences in various sessions.

Feedback was collected at the conclusion of the programme to assess its effectiveness and gather input for future training needs. Certificates were distributed to the participants by Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma and SPMVV TOT-WIFI Saviskara core members. In her remarks, Prof Uma emphasised the programme’s importance, stating, “This training marks a significant step toward empowering women entrepreneurs and equipping them with the vital skills necessary for sustainable business development”.

A core member Prof V Durga Bhavani announced that upcoming programmes would reflect the participants’ feedback to ensure relevant and impactful training. Registrar Prof N Rajani, Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and other faculty members took part.