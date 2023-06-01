Tree collapse in Tirupati, One Dead Four injured

Tirupati: In a shocking incident an ENT doctor died after a huge 100 year old Peepal tree came crashing down at Sri Govindaraja swamy temple on Thursday evening following heavy winds on Thursday.

The 70 year old doctor Gurappa had come to the city to visit his daughter who was studying in SVIMS. Gurappa had retired from SVIMS hospital and is settled in Kadapa, his home town.

The father and daughter went for darshan in the temple around 5 pm when high speed winds lashed the city resulting in the collapse of the century old tree. While the doctor died on the spot, few other pilgrims suffered injuries.

On coming to know about the tree collapse which led to the death of the doctor and injuries to few devotees, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy rushed to the shrine. They consoled the bereaved family and announced Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia. They also visited four devotees who sustain head and leg injuries and directed TTD to take all measures to provide better treatment to the injured.

They directed the officials to immediately take relief measures and clear the tree which fell in the temple complex.