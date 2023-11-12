Three dead and five injured after Bolero vehicle rams into the people in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident took place in Anantapur, a speeding Bolero rammed into the pedestrians leaving three dead and other injured.

According to the details, a Bolero vehicle hit three persons walking on the road at Pampanur village of Atmakuru mandal in Anantapur district and hit another car coming on the opposite side and stopped. In this incident, three pedestrians were killed and five people traveling in the car were seriously injured.

Upon the information, the police arrived at the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for post-mortem and the injured to the hospital for treatment. The police reached the spot and registered a case and are investigating.