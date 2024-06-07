Scientists awareness conference for farmers

Nagarkurnool: AEO Farid said that agronomists explained to the farmers about the precautions to be taken in the purchase of seedsduring the rainy season at Gangaram Rythuvedika of Bijinapalli mandal of Nagarkurnool district. Farmers who buy seeds should check the date of packing, date of testing date of expiry on the seed packet and buy seeds and check the GEAC approval, said the Gangaram cluster agriculture official. No one should buy loose seeds and anyone selling loose seeds in the village has been told to inform the agriculture officials. And even the farmers should not burn the rice stalks. This explains that along with environmental pollution, nutrients in the soil are not available to the plants.

The scientists of Satyanarayana College of Agriculture briefed about the soil tests. They said that they have collected 100 soil tests in Gangaram village and the results will be given in next year.

Agricultural college scientist Charan Teja told the farmers that since Gangaram village is an adopted village, corn, sorghum and rice seeds will be given free to one farmer of Gangaram village.

Agriculture college scientist Bhanu Sri said that farmers were explained about horticultural crops and vegetables. Agricultural college scientists Charan Teja, Satyanarayana, Bhanushree, AEO Farid Pasha and village farmers participated in the programme.