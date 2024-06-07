  • Menu
Gift of note counting machine to Palem Venkanna temple

Junna Basvi Reddy and Madhavi couple from Sirasavada village Tadur mandal handed over a banknote counting machine for the temple service to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palem village under Bijinepalli mandal on Friday by temple chairman Junna Shekhar Reddy.

Nagarkurnool: Junna Basvi Reddy and Madhavi couple from Sirasavada village Tadur mandal handed over a banknote counting machine for the temple service to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palem village under Bijinepalli mandal on Friday by temple chairmanJunna Shekhar Reddy.

He said that all the devotees who are contributing to the daily development of the temple should have the blessing and grace of the Lord. The chief priests of the temple, Ravi Ramanujacharya, priests Jayant Kumar, Soppari Balaswamy, Gadi Surender, Bonasi Kurumaiah, temple staff Babaiah, R Shivakumar and others participated in this program.

