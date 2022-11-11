Three dead, one injured in an explosion at firecrackers manufacturing unit in West Godavari

A huge explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing plant in Kadiyadda village of Tadepalligudem mandal of West Godavari district on Thursday night leaving two people dead on the spot while another died on the way to the hospital. Another person with 80 percent injuries was shifted to Rajamahendravaram for better treatment.



According to eyewitnesses, a huge explosion occurred while fireworks were being loaded into a vehicle at this center located near Rajam Cheruvu in the village. At the time of the accident, one woman went home to cook and the other went to fetch tiffin and escaped from danger. Their details are to be known. Yalla Prasad (28) of G.Kottapalli village of Dwarakathirumala mandal and Arepalli Solomonraj of Anantapalli village were shifted to Tadepalligudem Government Hospital with serious injuries. But Yalla Prasad died on the way.

Solomon Raju's condition worsened and he was shifted to Rajamahendravaram for better treatment. People from Anantapalli, Jaggannapet, Allampuram, and Jaggampet of Kakinada district in the surrounding areas of Gudem are coming to work in this firework manufacturing center. Police said that Panduri Annavaram, who claims to be the manager of the manufacturing plant, is absconding. Deputy CM, endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Eluru Range DIG Palaraju, and Eluru SP Rahuldev Sharma visited the incident site and supervised the rescue operations.

Later, Kottu Satyanarayana said that this is an unfortunate incident. He said that he came to know the information while he was in a program at Gadapa Gadapaku. He said that measures will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The police said that the case is being investigated from the point of view of whether the massive explosion was caused by the storage of firecrackers beyond the limit.