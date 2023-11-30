Three fake Train ticket collectors held in Chirala Railway station

Three individuals held for impersonating as train ticket collectors and targeting ticketless passengers, those with improper reservations, and unauthorised passengers in AC bogies of trains by wearing fake railway ID cards and carrying counterfeit receipt books to deceive passengers.



One of the key culprits identified is Uppu Sai Prasad from Bhattiprolu, Tenali is said to be behind this fraud who orchestrates the operations and advises his partners, G. Ganesh from Parvathagiri, Bonta Kalyan from Godlakonda, and B. Praveen from Pedthanda, on which trains to board and collect fines. These individuals had given Sai Prasad one lakh rupees under the pretense of obtaining fake posting orders, which they never received. Instead, Sai Prasad made them act as TC on the targeted train route.

On a daily basis, Sai Prasad would carry out his duties, identifying ticketless passengers and collecting fines from them. It is believed that he accumulated significant sums through these fines. The impostors conducting these activities act as TCs disembark at scheduled stations between Vijayawada and Nellore, board another train, and continue imposing fines and committing irregularities.

In a recent incident, the original TC on duty at Chirala railway station noticed the three individuals impersonating TCs upon their arrival via the Krishna Express. Suspecting foul play, the TC handed them over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation. The GRP conducted an inquiry and uncovered Sai Prasad involvement. The victims also mentioned the existence of another person conducting similar activities in Vijayawada.



GRP Sub-Inspector Kondaiah confirmed that section 41 notices were issued to the three minors and said that investigation is going on and further details will be disclosed upon its completion.