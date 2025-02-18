Three farm workers killed as bus hits auto

Guntur: Three women agriculture workers were killed on the spot and another nine persons were injured when the auto in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding APSRTC bus at Narakoduru here on Monday.

The injured were shifted to the GGH in Guntur city for treatment.

According to the police, the auto was carrying agricultural workers from Neerukonda to Suddapalli village for red chilli cutting works.

When it reached between Narakoduru and Budampadu, an APSRTC bus coming from the backside hit the auto.

Due to its impact, Aruna (39), Nancharamamma (40) and Sitaravamma (41) were killed on the spot. Another nine agriculture workers who were injured have been shifted to the GGH by 108 vehicles.

Health condition of another two women was critical.

Due to heavy fog, the RTC driver was unable to see the auto which led to the accident. A pall of gloom descended on Suddapalli village. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar went to the GGH to console the injured in the accident.

He enquired about their health and urged the doctors to render better treatment to the injured. He conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families and urged the doctors to hand over the bodies of the deceased to their family members after conducting the post-mortem.

He assured that the coalition government will extend all the necessary support and cooperation to the kin of the deceased and injured in the accident. He promised ex-gratia to the family members of the deceased.

He recalled that he requested the Centre to identify Budampadu-Ponnuru Road as a national highway. The road was being widened from 7 meters to ten meters.