Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Three imposters held for extorting money from cattle truck driver
Kadiri: In a case of impersonation and extortion, three individuals posing as police officers were arrested and sent to judicial remand after they...
Kadiri: In a case of impersonation and extortion, three individuals posing as police officers were arrested and sent to judicial remand after they stopped a cattle transport truck, assaulted the driver, and extorted money from him. On the night of June 15 around 9:30 PM, a group of men intercepted a cattle-laden truck at the Kutagula–Pulivendula Junction.
Claiming to be police officers, they threatened the driver and demanded 20,000. Fearing for his safety, the driver handed over 6,000 in cash. Following the incident, the driver, Marudha Muthu Archamy, a resident of Tamil Nadu, lodged a formal complaint at the Kadiri Town Police Station on June 16.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case and identified the accused. During the investigation, on June 17 around 12:30 PM, Kadiri police apprehended the trio near the Velugu Office on Kadiri–Hindupur Road.
A Bolero vehicle, 5,700 in cash, and two sticks used in the crime were seized from the accused. The arrested individuals were presented before the Magistrate, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. They have been lodged at the Kadiri Sub-Jail pending further investigation. Police confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections, and strict legal action will follow.