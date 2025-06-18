Three imposters held for extorting money from cattle truck driver

Kadiri: In a case of impersonation and extortion, three individuals posing as police officers were arrested and sent to judicial remand after they stopped a cattle transport truck, assaulted the driver, and extorted money from him. On the night of June 15 around 9:30 PM, a group of men intercepted a cattle-laden truck at the Kutagula–Pulivendula Junction.

Claiming to be police officers, they threatened the driver and demanded 20,000. Fearing for his safety, the driver handed over 6,000 in cash. Following the incident, the driver, Marudha Muthu Archamy, a resident of Tamil Nadu, lodged a formal complaint at the Kadiri Town Police Station on June 16.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and identified the accused. During the investigation, on June 17 around 12:30 PM, Kadiri police apprehended the trio near the Velugu Office on Kadiri–Hindupur Road.

A Bolero vehicle, 5,700 in cash, and two sticks used in the crime were seized from the accused. The arrested individuals were presented before the Magistrate, who remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody. They have been lodged at the Kadiri Sub-Jail pending further investigation. Police confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections, and strict legal action will follow.