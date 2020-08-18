Three injured in group clash over property dispute in Vizianagaram

Jami(Vizianagaram): A long pending land issue between two families led to group clash and three injured in this fight. D.Sudarshan , Sub inspector of Jami police station in Vizianagaram district informed that there is a land dispute between two families in Pavada village of that mandal. The families of China Appala Naidu and others have unsolved land dispute with Allu Appala Naidu, L.Appadu, Allu Eswara Rao.

The two groups have been quarrelling for six acres of land in that village. Allu Appala Naidu has sown paddy in that disputed land and the other group became angry with this issue and they have started tilling the same land to sow the paddy again. The two groups tried to have upper hand and it led to heated argument. Jami Appala Naidu lost his control and attacked on the others with logs and other farm tools where three were injured and shifted to Maharaja hospital at Vizianagaram. "We have booked a case and started investigation," SI told.