Three injured while boarding Janmabhoomi

Three injured while trying to board Janmabhoomi Express at Anakapalli railway station on Wednesday.

Three injured while trying to board Janmabhoomi Express at Anakapalli railway station on Wednesday.

Six members of the same family tried to board the train from Anakapalli to Tadepalligudem.

Owing to the rush, three persons accidentally slipped on the platform while boarding the train. Of them, two passengers were said to be seriously injured.

The injured have been identified as A Shankar Rao, Annapurna and Drakshayani.

They were admitted to Anakapalli hospital. Later, the critically injured were shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

