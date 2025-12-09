Three killed after car collides with another vehicle in Chittoor

A tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday morning at Thadukupeta in the Nagari mandal of Chittoor district. The incident unfolded when a car travelling from Tiruchanur to Tiruttani collided with another vehicle en route from Chennai to Tirumala.

The crash resulted in the deaths of three individuals: Shankar and Santhanam, both potters employed at the Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur, and Arun from Chennai. In addition to the fatalities, three others from Tamil Nadu sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The police retrieved the bodies from the scene, transporting them to the Nagari Government Hospital for further procedures. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.