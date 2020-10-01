Three killed and one injured in head-on collision between two bikes in Kurnool

In a ghastly road accident that took place on the Chilakaldona-Budur road in Mantralayam Mandal of Kurnool district, two motorcycles collided leaving three dead and one injured. Going into the details, Babushab and Useni from V.Thimmapuram village of Mantralayam Mandal were travelling on a two-wheeler from Emmiganuru to their hometown via Chilakaladonu while Prem Kumar and Praveen from Haleharvi village in Nandavaram Mandal were coming on another two-wheeler in the opposite direction and collided head-on at the Chilakaldona-Buduru road.

In the accident, three members seriously injured while another sustained minor injury. The locals immediately rushed the injured to Emmiganuru government hospital for immediate treatment. However, Babushab, Usain and Prem died while receiving treatment and Praveen, who survived with minor injuries, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Police upon receiving the information reached the spot and examined the scene. The police who found that the reason for the accident as over-speeding had registered a case and investigating further.