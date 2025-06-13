  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Three killed and three injured in a road accident in Chittoor

Three killed and three injured in a road accident in Chittoor
x
Highlights

In a tragic incident at Thimmojapalli village near Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district, three individuals lost their lives and three others...

In a tragic incident at Thimmojapalli village near Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district, three individuals lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car collided with them while they were standing by the roadside on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

The injured, which included a six-month-old infant, were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and have initiated an investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick