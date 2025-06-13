Live
Three killed and three injured in a road accident in Chittoor
In a tragic incident at Thimmojapalli village near Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district, three individuals lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car collided with them while they were standing by the roadside on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.
The injured, which included a six-month-old infant, were immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The police arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies, and have initiated an investigation.
