Three killed as roof collapses in Kundurpi of Anantapur District

A heartbreaking incident occurred early Wednesday morning when a roof collapse led to the tragic deaths of three family members. The incident was reportedly caused by heavy rains that have been affecting the region for several days, causing structural damage to their home.

Authorities have indicated that prolonged rainfall resulted in the accumulation of water on the roof, ultimately leading to its failure. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene following the collapse, but unfortunately, they could not save the victim’s lives.

Local officials are expressing their condolences to the grieving family and are assessing the extent of damage caused by the ongoing rains in the area. This tragedy has heightened concerns about the safety of homes in regions susceptible to adverse weather conditions. Rescue and relief operations are now underway to assist those affected by the rain and ensure such incidents are mitigated in the future.