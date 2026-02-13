Karnataka Minister K Venkatesh Distances Himself From Controversial MLAs’ Foreign Tour

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has stepped back from a proposed foreign tour involving several MLAs after the plan triggered a political controversy. The minister made it clear that his department is not arranging any such visit and that he is not heading or accompanying any delegation.

The clarification follows reports that a group of MLAs, many considered loyal to Siddaramaiah, had sought permission for a “study tour” to Australia and New Zealand to examine global best practices in animal husbandry. The proposal quickly became contentious, with Opposition parties criticising it as an unnecessary foreign trip allegedly funded by public money, a charge the Congress and the state government denied, stating that legislators would cover their own expenses.

The issue has also taken on political overtones amid an ongoing power struggle within the Karnataka Congress leadership, particularly between the Chief Minister and his deputy. Earlier speculation suggested that the Animal Husbandry Department would organise the tour and that Venkatesh would lead it. Rejecting these claims, the minister said he was unsure why his department’s name was being linked to the matter and stressed that no tour was being conducted under his leadership.

Venkatesh explained that informal discussions about a possible tour took place among senior MLAs during the Assembly session, and while he was present during those conversations, he never committed to participating. He reiterated that legislators are free to travel independently and underlined that the proposed visit, scheduled between February 16 and March 3, has no official connection with him, his department, or any government authority.