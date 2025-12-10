Three killed in head-on collision

TIRUPATI: A tragic road accident near VKR Puram in Taduku Peta, Nagari mandal, claimed three lives and left three others injured on Tuesday.

The crash occurred when two cars, travelling towards each other at high speed, collided head-on, police said. Local police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and began rescue efforts.

The injured were taken to the nearest government hospital for immediate treatment.

Officials later confirmed the identities of the deceased. Two of them — Santhanam (40), and Shankar (45) — were employed as kitchen staff at the Tiruchanoor temple. The third victim, Arun Kumar (40), was travelling from Chennai with his family to visit Tirumala.

He died on the spot, while his family members — Madhu, Selvi and Yeshwanth — sustained injuries.

Nagari DSP Syed Mohammed Aziz explained that excessive speed from both vehicles was likely the primary cause of the crash.

Chittoor SP Tushar Dudi visited the accident site later in the day to review the situation. The police have begun further investigation into the incident.