Three master plan roads to get laid soon

Visakhapatnam: Most of the traffic problems will be resolved if the master plan roads in the district get completed, said Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. Inaugurating a convention centre built by VMRDA at a cost of Rs 9.49 crore near the Yendada national highway on Sunday, the MLA said the state would be developed on all fronts under the NDA’s rule. The convention centre has a capacity of 500 people and parking facilities for 100 two-wheelers and 15 cars, he informed.

As part of the project, three 80-feet master plan roads to be built at a cost of Rs 11.86 in the constituency. A road will be constructed from Lake View Layout to Nagarampalem at a cost of Rs 5.86 crore. Another incomplete road connecting the national highway and Nagarampalem will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, informed Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal. The road from Greyhounds to Nagarampalem via Kapuluppada will also be taken up at a cost of Rs 3 crore, the VMRDA chairperson informed. Further, Pranav Gopal stated that the VMRDA provided funds of Rs 7.49 crore and Rs 2 crore from MPLADS for the convention centre. The city will grow in all sectors by developing infrastructure within the metro region, he added. VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, superintendent engineers Madhusudhan Rao, Bhavani Shankar and corporators were present.