Three minors, two others held

Nandyal SP Adiraj Singh Rana said the police has taken three minors into custody besides arresting two persons in connection with the minor girl missing case.

Addressing a press conference at Nandikotkur in Nandyal district on Tuesday, the SP said that on July 7, 2024, the Mucchumarri police have filed a missing case based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl’s father Sangem Chinna Maddilety.

After filing missing case, the police under the supervision of the then Nandyal SP K Raghuveer Reddy and Atmakur DSP launched a search operation. During the course of investigation, the police have come to know that three minor boys have raped the minor girl and later killed her by throttling.

After killing the girl, the trio took the victim on a cycle to some distance and later on a motor bike. The accused took the girl to Krishna River backwaters and threw the dead body into the River after tying it to a stone. The DIG, the then SP and Additional SP went to the spot and supervised the search operation, the SP said.

The search operation was conducted by a circle inspector level officer. Six teams have been formed besides pressing deep sea swimmers, SDRF and NDRF teams. Even six special teams, dog squad, drone cameras and technical teams were also used in the search operation. Despite the teams taking up continuous search operations, the dead body has not yet been traced.

The police have taken three minor boys into custody. They have also arrested two other persons Katam Yohan and Bolledda Sadgurudu for their involvement in the case.

The duo has been produced in the court for initiating further action. The teams are still conducting search operations in the river, the SP said.