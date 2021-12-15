Three more medical colleges approved for Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The minister of state of health and family welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, in reply to a question of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy said on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha that three medical colleges had been approved for upgradation under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Yojana in AP and three new medical colleges had also been approved.

The upgraded colleges were: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, and Government Medical College in Anantapur.

The three new medical colleges approved under the Central-sponsored scheme for 'Establishment of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals' would be coming up in Piduguralla, Paderu and Machilipatnam, the minister said.