Three sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Rajamahendravaram: Ina gruesome murder and robbery case that shocked Rajamahendravaram in 2013, the X Additional District and Sessions Court-cum-SC & ST Court has sentenced three accused to life imprisonment. The convicts, Devabathula Nag Mahesh alias Mahesh (37), Devabathula Lakshmana Rao (38), and Nakka Chandu alias Chepa (34), all residents of Rajamahendravaram, were found guilty of the cold-blooded murder of Puchchala Nagabharathi, a 48-year-old woman.

The victim, Nagabharathi, who lived in Lakshmiwarapupeta, was running a school canteen near Jampeta. Mahesh and Lakshmana Rao used to supply snacks to her canteen. A casual business relationship developed into personal familiarity over time. On one occasion, she placed a large order for samosas for a function at her house. When the accused went to deliver the order, they observed that she was wearing gold jewellery. Motivated by greed, they conspired to rob her at a later time and brought in the third accused, Nakka Chandu, into their plan.

On December 2, 2013, around 1 pm, the three accused went to the victim’s residence and stole the jewellery and cash from her and house. When she resisted, they brutally murdered her on the spot.

Her husband, upon discovering the incident, complained to the police and a case was registered.

The investigation was led by then CIs M Ramesh and S Gangaraju, who apprehended the accused, recovered the stolen property, and filed the charge sheet in court. After a prolonged trial, Judge S Uma Sunanda pronounced the judgment, convicting all three and sentencing them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each for the murder charge, and five years of imprisonment with an additional fine of Rs 3,000 each for theft.

District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore commended the efforts of Additional Public Prosecutors K Radhakrishna Raju and D Srivani Bhai for their effective arguments.

He also appreciated 3 Town Inspector Varri Apparao and other staff for closely monitoring the trial process.