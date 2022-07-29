TIDCO house allotment letters distributed

Guntur: AP CRDA has allotted AP TIDCO houses constructed under PMRY- YSR Jagananna Nagar scheme to 141 beneficiaries through lottery system.

AP CRDA Additional Commissioner Aleem Basha conducted e-lottery and allotted houses to the beneficiaries at a programme at AP CRDA office at Tulluru in Guntur district on Thursday.

He distributed house allotment letters to the beneficiaries.

It may be mentioned here that TIDCO constructed the houses in G+3 mode for beneficiaries.

The officials selected 292 beneficiaries to allot houses, out of which houses allotment letters were given to 141 beneficiaries. Allotment will be done soon for the remaining houses. The officials have already conducted awareness meetings and explained how to get bank loans and about registration of houses.

AP CRDA official T Chiranjeevi, Deputy Collectors P Sai Baba, S Vijaya Lakshmi, T Sunita Rani, K Swarna Latha and B Srinivasa Rao were among those present.