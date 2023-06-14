Live
Tiger spotted in Srisailam
The devotees travelling to the sacred Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have spotted a tiger while crossing the road on Tuesday late night.
Srisailam (Nandyal): The devotees travelling to the sacred Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have spotted a tiger while crossing the road on Tuesday late night. Some devotees were travelling on the Srisailam ghat road on Tuesday late night to go to the temple in car. When they reached Sakshi Ganapathi temple located on the outskirts of the main temple they were taken aback on spotting the wild cat coming out from the dark jungle.
They immediately stopped the car and were amazed to see the big cat from a close distance. Some of the devotees immediately took out their mobile phones and captured the beautiful cat. The tiger disappeared into the woods immediately after crossing the road. With the sudden appearance of the tiger, transportation on both ends of the road totally came to stand still for some time.
The forest department officials on learning about the video posted on the social media have suggested the travellers take precautionary measures. The department officials have stated that they should immediately put off the vehicle lights after spotting the wild animals. Do not blow horn as there is every threat of animal attack. Just stay calm till the wild animals disappear in the jungle.