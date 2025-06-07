Tight security arrangements at Mega DSC Exam Centre

Puttaparthi: SP V Ratna has issued strict orders to ensure foolproof security at the Mega DSC examination centre located at Samskruti Engineering College near the Super Specialty Hospital in Puttaparthi. The Mega DSC exams commenced on Friday and will continue until June 30. As these exams are being conducted with high importance by the State Government, necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and secure conduct.

Under the supervision of Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, security arrangements were thoroughly reviewed. Police officials and staff were briefed on necessary precautions, including candidate checking protocols. The exam is scheduled in two sessions: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates are thoroughly checked using DFMDs, and items like mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Surveillance is being conducted using CC cameras and drone cameras. Section 144 and the provisions of the 30 Police Act have been enforced around the exam centres. Vehicle movement near the exam centres is restricted to avoid any disturbances. Police authorities are taking all necessary steps to conduct the Mega DSC exams under tight security and with zero incidents.