Time to bid 'Bye, Bye Jagan', thunders Naidu

Vijayawada: “Countdown has begun. Just 74 days to press the button. This time it will be your chance to press the button and send CM Jaganmohan Reddy out of power and get rid of ‘Sani’ which had pushed the state by 30 years backwards,” thundered TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu during his ‘Ra Kadili Ra’ meetings at Uravakonda and Pileru on Saturday.

Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had named his public meetings as ‘Siddam.’ “Yes. He is “Siddam” (ready) to go home. This was getting clearly reflected in his speeches. The tone and tenor has changed,” the TDP chief said.

Taking potshots at the Chief Minister and his reference to Kurukshetra battle, Naidu said that when he was insulted in the Assembly he had stated on the floor of the Assembly that it was Kaurava Sabha and he would not enter till they were defeated. Today Jagan said the YSRCP was ready to fight the battle of Kurukshetra. He said the situation in the ruling party was such that they were finding it difficult to find candidates, he added. Naidu said Jagan who had done PhD in telling lies was now once again trying to cheat the youth saying that they will issue job notification. “With 74 days left for the elections, how can they hold the exams and recruit people,” Naidu said, adding that the YSRCP during its five-year rule had never given job calendar or any notification. “Yes, they gave jobs. But where? In fish marts and wine shops,” he added.

Once the TDP-Jana Sena government comes to power, it would provide jobs in the IT sector, Naidu said, adding that the new government will create four lakh jobs and till that goal was achieved will give unemployment dole to the youth.

In a sarcastic tone, Naidu said that Jagan was blaming him saying that he was behind the split in his family and Sharmila joining the Congress and becoming the APCC president. “He should understand that it was the YSRCP who said she was “Jagananna Banam (Jagan’s arrow) when they required her services. Now she is Jagn Vadilesina Banam (Arrow abandoned by Jagan),” he said.

In both the meetings, Naidu reiterated his commitment to give financial assistance of Rs 1,500 every year to every woman member in a family and Rs 15,000 to every school-going child for education under the scheme code-named 'Thalli Ki Vandanam.'

He said Jagan who realised the writing on the wall has rightly said that the TDP-JSP combine has many star campaigners. “Yes, people are my star campaigners. All those who are victims of his misrule are my star campaigners. The women who were victimised are my star campaigners. The unemployed youth are my star campaigners. The farmers who had suffered badly are my star campaigners.

He described Woman and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sri as corruption queen. He said that Jagan Reddy ditched MLA’s like Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and Jonnalagadda Padmavathi by denying them party tickets. He accused Tadipatri MLA Kethi Reddy of bringing faction culture back in Anantapur district.

He called upon the people to take his appeal to every nook and corner of the state and throw this government out of power. The TDP-JSP government will ensure that the state regains its past glory and the future of the people was well protected.

He promised to give 3 LPG gas cylinders free of cost to every family, free bus transportation to women, revival of 90 percent subsidy for drip irrigation, completion of all the irrigation projects, bring Krishna water to Rayalaseema and would promote green energy.