Tiranga rally held in support of armed forces

Ongole: In moral support of the Indian government for ‘Operation Sindoor’, and to extend solidarity with the armed forces, the political parties, public fronts, voluntary organisations, and educational institutes organised a ‘Tirangta Rally’ here on Friday.

The leaders, youngsters, and students organised the rally with a 200m long Tricolour from the Collectorate to the Addanki Bus Stand centre in the town, raising slogans in support of the military forces, hailing the martyrs, and remembering the civilians who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

The people announced their patriotic support to the army personnel, who are guarding the country on the frontlines, sacrificing their lives for the motherland, and announced that they will not forget their services.