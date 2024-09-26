Live
Just In
Tirbutes paid to Pandit Deendayal, SP Balu
Tirupati : Rich tributes paid to former President Deendayal Upadhyaya, the ideologue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), the previous Avatar of BJP, on his 108th birth anniversary here on Wednesday. Party activists led by cultural wing district convener Gundala Gopinath and BJP Seva Pakwada programme coordinator Dr Penubala Chandra Sekhar, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Deendayal and recalled his contribution as RSS Pracharak to spread the organisation and also in strengthening the BJS. They described Pandit Deenadayal Upadhyaya as a great philosopher, who introduced the Antyodaya concept and Integral Humanism, a role model for those in public life.
Meanwhile, Rayalaseema Rangasthali members paid floral tributes to legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Rangasthali president Raja hailed the immortal singer’s contribution to Telugu films and language with his melodious singing and in spreading Telugu culture across the world.