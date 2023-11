Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam: Yogalakshmi Graces on Simha

TIRUPATI: On the third day evening Sri Padmavathi Devi as Yoga Lakshmi blessed Her devotees along four mada streets on Simha Vahanam.









The pleasant evening on Sunday witnessed the majestic Sarva Swatantra Veeralakshmi as Yoga Lakshmi in the pose of Yoga atop Simha Vahanam.











Both the seers of Tirumala, JEO Veerabrahmam, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DyEO Govindarajan and others were present.





Sri Padmavathi Devi blessed Her devotees as Gajendra Varada on the Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam today, the third day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor.#TTD#TTDevasthanams#Tiruchanoor#PadmavathiAmmavaru#MutyapuPandiriVahanam#Brahmotsavam2023 pic.twitter.com/99YFgsZx3C — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 12, 2023