Tiruchanur Brahmotsavams: Goddess mesmerises devout in Mohini Avataram

Tirupati: The glory and beauty of the Goddess Padmavathi who bestows prosperity on humanity enhanced with the deity taking a ride on Mohini Avataram in a flower decked palanquin on Thursday on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams in Tiruchanur near here..

As a part of ongoing Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavams, the Goddess Padmavathi Devi taken in procession in all Her religious splendour, wearing colourful Pattu Vastrams and dazzling jewels appearing before the devotees with Her mesmerising charm all along the four mada streets.

The different versatilities of Goddess have been depicted all these days on various carriers where She showcased Her prowess as Lakshmi (riches), Keerthi(fame), Daya (compassion) and now as Maya (myth) in Mohini Avatar.

The beauty of the Goddess reflected on the mirror which was kept opposite Her on the palanquin carrier in Mohini Avatar. The live telecast by SVBC helped the devotees across the globe to witness the matchless elegance, royalty, beauty and grandeur of Goddess Padmavathi Devi in Mohini Avatar.

Meanwhile, local MLA and, TUDA chairman and TTD trust board ex-officio member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented pattu vasthrams to Goddess on Thursday on the occasion of Gaja Vahanam, the favourite celestial vehicle of the deity which will be in the evening.

The performance by various artistes from different states in front of vahana seva added the colour and enhanced the festive fervour.

Later in the evening, the much awaited Gaja Vahana Seva took place. Adding the extra glamour to the celestial beauty is the Lakshmi Kasula Haram brought from Tirumala which was adorned to Her to enhance the divine charm for this special occasion.