Tirumala: All set for Rathasapthami today

Tirumala: TTD has geared up for the day long Rathasaptami celebrations also known as mini-Brahmotsavam on Saturday, said TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy. Speaking to media persons along with EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEO Veerabrahmam at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the chairman said the first vahanam commences at 5.30am with Suryaprabha Vahanam and concludes at 9 pm with Chandraprabha Vahanam on Saturday. The seven vahanams with Chakrasnanam in the afternoon would take place from dawn to dusk.

All the departments, including Annaprasadam, health, vigilance, have made arrangements to ensure that the visiting pilgrims have a hassle-free darshan of vahana sevas in the four-Mada streets.

TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore along with Tirupati district SP P Parameshwar Reddy inspected the Vahana mandapam, Pushkarini (temple tank), Mada streets and entry-exit gates at galleries in four Mada streets and other arrangements in view of Rathasapthami which is scheduled on Saturday. The SP urged the police to be prepared keeping in view the seven Vahana sevas that will held one after another, from dawn to dusk and also large number of not only locals but devotees from outsiders congregate to witness Vahana sevas.

Particularly during Surya, Garuda vahanams and Chakrasnanam adequate police should be deployed as more pilgrims attend these three events, SP said. TTD vigilance and police officials were also present.