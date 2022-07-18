Tirumala: Anivara Asthanam held with religious fervour

Tirumala: Anivara Asthanam, the annual budget fete was held with religious fervour and gaiety in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

Marking the occasion, special poojas including Roopayi Harathi, offering prasadams and other Kainkaryams (rituals) were performed amidst chanting of mantras to the Moola Virat (presiding deity) and also to the processional deities of Sri Malayappa and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi seated on the flower-decked Sarvabhoopala Vahanam and also to Sri Vishwaksena, simultaneously at Bangaru Vakili in the shrine.

Earlier, Tirumala pontiff Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy presented six big Pattu Vastrams in which four to the Lord (Moolavarlu), one each to Utsava idols of Sri Malyappa and Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of Maha Vishnu, as per the temple custom. Following the age-old tradition, Jeeyar Swamy carrying the Vasthrams on a silver platter on his head came in procession along with priests and officials to the shrine for the ceremonial presentation of the Vasthrams to the Lord on the occasion of Anivara Asthanam.

Thereafter, chief Archaka Venugopala Deekshithulu blessed the Tirumala pontiffs and TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and handed over the temple keys, which were first placed at the feet of the Lord and given to Jeeyars and EO, as a mark Srivaru's blessings and his permission for the handing over of the temple keys. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO said, "Following the temple tradition, this festival is being observed on the day when Sun God enters Dakshinayana in Karkataka Rasi."

It was on this day when Mahants (past managers of Srivari temple) submitted the details of the expenses, assets and stocks list. But ever since the TTD took over the reins of Tirumala temple administration, changed the presentation of expenses etc. in the form of the annual budget from April to March while continuing the age-old temple tradition Anivara Asthanam, limiting it to handing over the keys to the religious head i.e.

Jeeyars and administrative head, the Executive Officer, as a mark of renewing their authorities with the permission of the deity. It may be recalled that the British Raj handed over the administration of the famed Tirumala temple and other shrines in and around Tirupati to the Mahants of Hathiramji Mutt in 1843 and the Mahants as Vicharana Karthas controlled the temples till the Endowment Department took over the temples in 1933.

In view of Anivara Asthanam, the TTD has cancelled the Arjita Sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara seva on Sunday.

Board member Nanda Kumar, Chennai Local Area Committee chief Sekhar Reddy, chief vigilance and security officer Narasimha Kishore, temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu and others were present.