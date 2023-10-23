Tirumala Brahmotsavams conducted with collective efforts of all staff: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy expressed his satisfaction with the successful conduct of the Salakatla and Navratri Brahmotsavams. In a media conference held at the local Annamayya building, he attributed the success of the Brahmotsavam to the grace of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and the collective effort and coordination of all involved. The arrangements for the devotees were made without any issues, he said.



He said that the devotees who participated in the vehicle services during the utsavams had a delightful experience. Chairman Reddy mentioned that the dreams of TTD employees were fulfilled during these Brahmotsavams. The art troupes performed splendidly in front of the vehicle services, and special troupes from 15 states entertained the devotees. The Chairman extended his congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make the festival a grand success.



Furthermore, he stated that TTD will continue to organise more programs for the promotion of the Hindu religion and the welfare of Hindu people.