Tirumala darshan for Devotees without tokens will take 22 hours amid rush

The rush of devotees in Tirumala has increased due to Mahashivaratri and weekend holidays. The 24 compartments on the Tirumala hill were filled with devotees.

The TTD officials revealed that devotees without tokens will get Sarvadarshan within 22 hours. Meanwhile, 71,350 devotees visited Swami and 28,912 tonsured their heads. It was explained that the TTD has amassed an income of Rs. 3.47 crores through the gifts offered by the devotees.

As part of Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swami Kalki in Tirupati, the deity rode on ashwavahanam vehicle and gave darshan to the devotees. Temple officials and devotees participated in this program.