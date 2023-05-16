Tirumala: ‘Hanuman, a symbol of selfless service, courage, wisdom’

Tirumala : On the occasion of ongoing Hanuman Jayanti Utsavams, devotional cultural programmes and discourses were held at Akasa Ganga, Nada Neerajanam platforms in Tirumala on Monday.

SV Vedic students recited the Hanumam Chalisa at Anjanadri followed by devotional Sankeertans by the artists of Dasa Sahitya Project. Sri Siddheswarananda Bharati Swamy of Kurtalam rendered Anugraha Bhashanam, a discourse on Hanuman at Nada Neerajanam.

He said Hanuman was a symbol of selfless service, courage and wisdom. If we pray to Hanuman, we will get all these qualities which are most important to lead a righteous life.

Astadasa Puranas and Venkatachala Mahatyam have clearly stated that Anjanadri in Tirumala, is the birthplace of Anjaneya, he asserted. Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sharma was also present.