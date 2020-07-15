Tirumala: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam conducted at Srivari temple

Tirumala: In view of auspicious Anivara Asthanam, the temple cleansing fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam has been performed with religious fervour in Tirumala on Tuesday.



The entire temple premises were cleansed with "Parimalam", an aromatic mixture which is a composition of Kichiligadda (a root vegetable), turmeric, vermilion and sandal. This thick paste is applied all over the roofs, walls and ceiling etc. While the entire process was underway, the presiding deity was closed with a veil. After the fete, the veil was removed and special pujas were performed to the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy followed by Neivedyam and Harati. Later devotees were allowed for darshan.

TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, said to media persons outside the temple that the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam takes place four times a year - ahead of major festivals Ugadi, Anivarastanam, annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Temple DyEO Harindranath and others participated. Later TTD EO, Additional EO, TTD Board special invitee Govindahari took part in Sundarakanda Pathanam held at Nada Neerajana Mandapam.