Tirumala: Salakatla Brahmotsavams from September 18 to 26

Tirumala: As two Brahmotsavams are lined up this year in the successive months of September and October due to Adhikamasam, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy conducted the first review with all the departments of TTD along with JEO Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam at Annamaiah Bhavan here on Monday on the arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of the festivities.

Later, addressing media persons, the EO said the Salakatla Brahmotsavam is scheduled from September 18 to26 while the Navaratri Brahmotsavam from October 15 to 23 this year. “We began our arrangements one-and-a-half months in advance. After a fortnight’s time, a review meeting with district administration will also be conducted,” he said.

The main issues discussed in the review meeting, the EO said, was the important days in the annual Brahmotsavams like Dwajarohanam (on September 18) and AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visit on the same day for presentation of the silk vastams, on the behalf of the government, following the practice in vogue, to Sri Venkateswara Swamy. The other important days include Garuda Seva on 22, Golden Chariot on 23, Rathotsavam on 25, Chakrasnanam and Dhwajavarohanam on 26 with which the annual fete concludes.

Similarly, the Navaratri Brahmotsavams will commence on October 15 followed by Garuda Vahanam on 19, Pushpaka Vimanam on 20, Golden Chariot on 22 and concludes with Chakra Snanam on 23. The EO said a detailed review on engineering works, Annaprasadam, darshan and accommodation, security arrangements by TTD vigilance and security wing in coordination with police, Kalyanakatta, transport, HDPP, garden, medical, health, paraphernalia, Srivari Sevaks, etc.

were discussed. After 15 days another meeting involving district administration, including the police, will be held on the key issues like security arrangements during the Utsavams keeping in view the expected large number of pilgrims from across the country to witness the celestial spectacle”, he added.

As the auspicious Tamil Purattasi month coincides with both the Brahmotsavams, this year, heavy pilgrim rush from neighbouring Tamil Nadu is being anticipated this year. The holy month commences on September 18 and concludes on October 17. The Purattasi Saturdays occur on September 23, 30 and October 7, 14. So the officials concerned are directed to plan accordingly ensuring hassle free darshan to devotees during these two Brahmotsavams and Purattasi Saturdays during which the Tamil pilgrim arrival will be at its peak.

TTD law officer Veeraraju, financial advisor and chief accounts officer Balaji, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, superintendent engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, HoDs of various departments, additional SP Tirumala Muniramaiah, police and others were also present.

Pushkarini to be closed for a month from today

In order to undertake cleaning and repair works of Swamy Pushkarini in connection with ensuing Brahmotsavams scheduled in September and October this year, the Srivari Pushkarini (Tirumal temple tank) will remain closed from August 1-31.



TTD has also subsequently cancelled Pushkarini Harati till the completion of these works. As an alternative, TTD has arranged showers for the devotees to take holy baths instead of Pushkarini Snanam during this period, according to a release from TTD here.