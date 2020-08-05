Tirumala: Sundarakanda Parayanam with 200 Vedic Pundits tomorrow

Tirumala: The holy crusade of Sundarakanda parayanam taken up by the TTD on a daily basis at Tirumala with the goal of bringing relief to humanity from pandemic coronavirus is ready for another major leap.

Adding tempo to the spiritual programme, as many as 200 Vedic scholars drawn from various institutions will join in the mass recitation of 227 slokas from the 2 to 7 sarga of Sundarakanda of epic Ramayana at Nada Niranjanam platform, Tirumala on August 6.

The Veda pandits from National Sanskrit University (Sanskrit Vidyapeetham), Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Tirumala Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, TTD Veda pandits and others will participate in the parayanam.

The TTD appealed to the devotees to participate in the parayanams from their homes along with the SVBC live telecast and beget blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

It may be recalled here that similar mass chanting by a big contingent of Vedic scholars was held on the occasion of the completion of the first phase (Prathama sarga) Parayanam by 200 Veda pandits which was telecast live on the SVBC on July 7 leaving countless devotees across the globe who joined in the mass recitation from their homes in a spiritual bliss.

The daily Parayanams being conducted at the Nadaneerajanam platform at Tirumala for the last two months and being telecast live by the SVBC proved a hit with a huge number of devotees viewing it.