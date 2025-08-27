Tirumala temple to be closed for 12 hours

Tirumala: In view of the lunar eclipse on September 7, the Tirumala temple doors will be closed from 3.30 pm of September 7 till 3 am of September 8.

As per the tradition, TTD closes the temple six hours prior to lunar eclipse that is at 3.30 pm on September 7. The eclipse lasts from 9.50 pm on September 7 to 1.31 am on September 8.

The temple will be re-opened at 3 am on September 8 after performing Shuddi (cleansing) and Punyahavachanam programmes.

The darshan for devotees resumes at 6 am on September 8. Arjita Sevas like Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepapalankara Seva stand cancelled on September 7 following the lunar eclipse.

The Annaprasadam distribution in various places in Tirumala, including the main Annaprasadam Complex, PAC2, VQC compartments and all places will also be stopped from 3 pm onwards on September 7.

However, the Annaprasadam wing of TTD distributes 30,000 Annaprasadam packets of pulihora among devotees at Rambhageecha, PAC1, CRO, Seva Sadan and ANC areas. The Annaprasadam activity resumes from 8.30 am onwards on September 8 for the devotees.

The TTD requested the devotees to plan their pilgrimage to Tirumala accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.