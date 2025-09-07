Tirumala temple to remain closed for 12 hours due to Lunar Eclipse

Tirumala: In observance of the lunar eclipse, the Tirumala Srivari Temple will temporarily close its doors from 3.30 pm today until 3 am on Monday. The lunar eclipse is set to commence at 9.50 pm this evening and will conclude at 1.31 am on Monday. As per tradition, the temple doors will be secured six hours prior to the eclipse.

The temple will reopen at 3 am on Monday with the Suprabhata Seva and follow with the Shuddhi and Punyahavachana rites. Additional ceremonies including Thomala Seva, Koluvu, Panchangasravanam, and Archana Seva will take place in succession. Devotees will be allowed darshan from 6 am onwards.

Reports indicate that as of Saturday evening, the queue for Sarva Darshan had extended to the Bata Gangamma temple. Authorities are making arrangements to ensure all devotees complete their darshan by 2 pm today.

In light of the eclipse, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has also announced the cancellation of several services, including Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradeepalankara Seva, and Pournami Garuda Seva on Sunday. Additionally, the Annaprasada Kendra will close at 3 pm today and will reopen at 8.30 am on Monday. To assist those in need, TTD plans to distribute approximately 30,000 Annaprasada packets at various locations in Tirumala.