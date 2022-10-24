Tirumala temple to remain closed tomorrow due to Solar ecclipse

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam announced that Tirumala temple will be closed on Tuesday from 8 am to 7.30 pm due to solar eclipse. TTD said that after the eclipse, the temple will be cleaned and only Sarvadarshan devotees will be allowed to take darshan. Meanwhile, the Tirumala VIP Break Darshan is cancelled due to solar eclipse on Tuesday and letters of recommendation will not be accepted on October 24.

Moreover, the doors of Srivari temple will be closed from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm on the day of lunar eclipse on November 8. TTD has canceled break darshan on that day also TTD has said that the break, special darshans and Arjitha services will be cancelled due to the possibility of increase in the number of devotees on eclipse days.

Distribution of Annaprasadam is also stopped during eclipses. TTD suggested that devotees should make a note of this matter and cooperate.