Tirumala: TTD to provide hassle-free Maha Anga Pradakshinam for devotees

Tirumala : TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Friday informed the devotees that all arrangements will be ensured for performing hassle-free Maha Anga Pradakshinam in Tirumala.

Answering a pilgrim caller from Tamil Nadu, who brought to the notice of EO about not allowing pilgrims, who wish to perform Maha Anga Pradakshinam and also requested EO to open the holy Swamy Pushkarini (temple tank) round-the-clock to which the EO readily agreed for both suggestions for devotees.

Replying to another caller during Dial Your EO programme, about the release of darshan and accommodation online, the EO said henceforth TTD will follow fixed dates every month for release of tickets online and accordingly the lucky dip for Arjitha seva tickets will be held between 18-20 and payments for tickets allotted in electronic dip shall be made between 20-22.

General Arjita Seva tickets will be released on 21st of every month while aged and physically challenged, SRIVANI, Anga Pradakshinam on 23rd of month. The Rs 300 SED tickets will be released on 24 of every month. On 25th of every month accommodation quota will be released after the release of the quotas of darshan tickets, keeping in view the convenience of devotees who availed the darshan tickets online.

Several devotees complained to the EO about non-receiving of CD refunds to which Dharma Reddy said that there was no issue or delay on the side of TTD. However, it will be verified and rectified soon if any.

Similarly queries on enhancing the quality of Laddu and Annaprasadam, Akshatalu for Shatamanam Bhavati devotees, Govindarajan Namalu to the pillars in Alipiri footpath route were raised by devotees. Answering all queries, the EO said measures will be initiated soon and required facilities will be ensured to devotees.