Tirumala: TTD to release SED tickets today

TTD will release the Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for the months of May and June on April 25 at 10 am

Tirumala : TTD will release the Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for the months of May and June on April 25 at 10 am .

TTD again appealed to devotees not to fall prey to fake websites. The devotees are requested to make note of the TTD Official website URL https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in and be cautious in verifying the credentials of the correct website before booking online tickets.

The devotees can also book tickets through TTD official mobile app 'TTDevasthanams' as well, said TTD in a release here on Monday.

