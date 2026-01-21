Tirumala turns preferred wedding venue for new couples

Tirupati: The Tirumala Kalyana Vedika has steadily emerged as a preferred wedding destination for couples seeking a sacred and dignified start to their married life, with a growing number of newlyweds opting for the free marriage facility provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Since its launch at Papavinasanam Road in Tirumala on April 25, 2016, the initiative has received an encouraging response from devotees across the country, reflecting both spiritual faith and social relevance leading to 26777 marriages solemnised at the venue till December 31, 2025

The steady rise in numbers over the years highlights the trust couples place in the temple administration and the appeal of performing wedding rituals in the holy atmosphere of Tirumala.

As part of the marriage arrangements, TTD provides essential services free of cost, including a priest, traditional mangala vadyam, and ceremonial items such as turmeric, kumkum and sacred threads required during the wedding rituals. Couples are required to bring other necessary materials on their own. The presence of parents of both the bride and groom is mandatory, and in cases where they are unable to attend, valid supporting documents must be submitted.

After the wedding, special facilities are extended to the newly married couple and their parents for Srivari darshan. Through a special entry ticket priced at Rs 300, the bride, groom and their parents, up to a total of six members, are allowed free darshan through the ATC queue line. If either parent is deceased, the benefit applies only to the surviving parent. Free laddus are also provided at the laddu counter based on the number mentioned in the marriage receipt. To simplify the process, TTD introduced an online booking system on May 9, 2016. Couples can book a wedding slot through the official TTD website by entering details of the bride, groom and their parents, along with Aadhaar information and age proof documents such as birth certificates or Class 10 certificates. After selecting the wedding date and time, an acknowledgement slip is generated.

Using this acknowledgement, both the bride and groom must obtain an unmarried certificate from their respective MRO or tahsildar. They are required to reach Tirumala at least six hours before the wedding and submit all relevant documents for verification at the Kalyana Vedika office. Subject to availability, couples can also obtain accommodation at Tirumala for a nominal rent of Rs.50 through the CRO or ARP office.

Eligibility conditions include mandatory adherence to the Hindu religion, a minimum age of 18 years for the bride and 21 years for the groom, and the restriction that only first marriages are permitted. Love marriages and second marriages are not conducted at the venue.

For the convenience of couples, the state government has established a Hindu Marriage Sub-Registrar office at the Kalyana Vedika, enabling on-the-spot marriage registration. The office functions from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

Marriage numbers over the past decade show consistent growth, except during the pandemic year 2020–21 when only 91 weddings were held. While 2,731 marriages were held in 2016–17, the number rose to 4,705 in 2017–18 and further to 5,047 in 2018–19. After the pandemic, the numbers picked up again in subsequent years. TTD has urged eligible couples to make use of this meaningful opportunity to begin married life in the divine presence of Lord Venkateswara.