Tirumala witnesses rush of devotees, to take 12 hours for Sarvadarshans

The rush devotees to Tirumala has increased on Saturday amid weekend. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that those in the 12 compartments for Sarvadarshanam tokens should prepare for a wait time of about 12 hours. In contrast, devotees with special entry darshan tickets will experience a much shorter wait, estimated at just 4 hours.

Given the massive turnout, TTD officials are urging devotees to respect their assigned time slots for darshan. They emphasized that those arriving early may still join the queues but should be aware of the scheduled times. The organization continues to work diligently to manage the flow of visitors, ensuring a smooth and spiritually fulfilling experience for everyone.

The Tirumala have experienced surge in visitors, with approximately 65,131 devotees arriving by Friday midnight to seek the blessings of Swami and as many as 30,998 offering hair. The TTD gas amassed Rs. 4.66 crore on Friday through hundi.