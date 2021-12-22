Tirupati: 2 bodies of students retrieved from Swarnamukhi river

Tirupati: After a two-day long search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire personnel, the two more bodies were retrieved from Swarnamukhi river on Tuesday.

In the morning, villagers of Penumallam, located at a distance of one kilometre away from G Palem, found a floating body and informed the police.

The police brought the body to the river bank and identified the deceased as Yugandhar (14). Immediately, the SDRF personnel and expert divers who were in the river began searching to trade the body of another student who was drowned in the river. After an hour-long search, they found the body of student Dhoni in the river. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the river bank as the parents of the two boys wept inconsolably seeing their bodies. People of Penumallam village gathered in large number and consoled the parents of the deceased.

The bodies of the two boys were sent to Ruia Hospital for post-mortem.

It may be recalled that four boys Dhoni (17), Ganesh (15), Yugandhar (14) and Nikith(14) belonged to G Palem Harijanawada ventured into the Swarnamukhi river to swim on Sunday and were drowned in the river. Only Nikith managed to return to the river bank safely while the other three were drowned and met a watery grave.