Tirupati: 4-day training programme begins at SVIMS

Tirupati : As part of its journey towards becoming institute of national importance, SVIMS is organising a four-day training programme on ‘International lead auditors certificate programme laboratory management system requirements.’ This is towards getting National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) ISO 15189/2022. Speaking at the inaugural function on Monday, Dr T Venkatesh of foundation for quality India (FQI) said that SVIMS has all facilities to fulfil the requirements for Institute of National Importance.

Quoting former President of India Abdul Kalam, he said that to make an Institute successful, commitment and passion from every employee was required and treat the patients as Gods and it is a service to God. SVIMS director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma, Dr Krishnamurthy, Dr CV Anand, Dr Usha Anand, Dr N Rukmangada, Dr Aparna Bitla, Dr MM Suchitra and others took part in the programme.