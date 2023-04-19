Tirupati: 5-day Maha Samprokshanam of Gangamma temple to begin on May 1

Tirupati: The Maha Samprokashnam of the reconstructed Tataiah Gunta Gangamma temple will be held for five days from May 1 to 5.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetadhipathi Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy will participate in the Vigraha Pratishta and Kumbhabhishekam which will be held on May 5 after which the shrine will be thrown open for public darshan, according to Gangamma temple devasthanam chairman Katta Gopi Yadav.

Stating that the reconstruction works which were taken up at a cost of about Rs 20 crore were nearing completion, he said city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who was responsible for the reconstruction of the 900-year-old temple and also the government issuing orders

for the celebration of the week-long Jathara, a spiritual carnival as State festival, has been monitoring the works on a daily basis to complete it by this month end. Speaking to The Hans India, Gopi Yadav said 75 per cent of the works had already been completed, while the remaining works will be finished by the month end before the commencement of the five-day Maha Samprokshanam.

After Maha Samprokshanm, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam will be held on May 7 while the annual Jathara which will begin with Chatimpu on May 9 will go on until May 17.

It may be noted that the reconstruction of the historical Gangamma temple was taken up at the cost of Rs 20 crore including contributions from the TTD, Endowments Department and donations from the devotees. The reconstruction will replace the old temple with a magnificent stone structure.

Meanwhile, following the State government issuing orders for observing Ganga Jathara, a week-long spiritual carnival which attracts thousands of devotees, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy held a meeting with various departments on Mondayt evening on the arrangements to be made to cope with the devotee rush expected for the Jathara.

The Collector urged the officials to ensure facilities including water supply, drinking water, sanitation, parking facility, traffic regulation, security, proper lighting and also set up a control room for the Jathara.

He also directed to set up medical camp, keep ready 108 ambulances, fire safety equipment, public announcement system and ensure uninterrupted power supply. Cultural programmes should be organised to engage devotees in spiritual activities.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Haritha and other officials visited the shrine and urged the temple officials to carry out the works on a war-footing by the month end.

He directed the Corporation officials to strive to complete the master plan road before Jathara for the convenience of the devotees.