Tirupati: 500 police personnel deployed on duty on final day

Tirupati: The Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma Jathara concluded here on Tuesday. During the festivities, the police and municipal sanitary workers rendered invaluable services.

This time the Jathara was conducted in a massive scale. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy ensured that elaborate arrangements were made for the festival and it also received widespread publicity. This resulted in a massive turnout of devotees during all the seven days of the fete.

A large number of VIPs also visited the shrine to worship the Goddess. While each day 50,000 devotees had darshan of the deity, VIPs including Ministers, MLAs, MPs and officials also made a beeline to the temple to offer prayers to Goddess Gangamma. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy, Ministers Roja, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MLAs from various constituencies, MPs, TTD officials, Tirupati Mayor, Commissioner and others presented 'Sare' to the Goddess. The police department took all measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the festivities.

Tirupati district SP P Parameswar Reddy while speaking to The Hans India said about 200 personnel including officials have been deployed in and around the temple during the last six days. On the concluding day of the Jathara, about 500 staff members were deployed. Municipal health officer ER Harikrishna while talking to The Hans India, said about 200 sanitary workers have discharged their duties at the temple round-the-clock for seven days to keep the temple premises clean. He said the sanitary staff discharged duties in different shifts inside the temple as well as in the surroundings. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lauded the efforts put in by the sanitary staff and took a snap along with sanitary workers at the municipal office on Tuesday.