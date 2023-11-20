Tirupati: Amara Raja foundation sports meet begins

Tirupati: The 38th sports meet of Amara Raja foundation began here on Sunday. The sports meet will be organised every year as a prelude to the foundation day celebrations to be held on December 20.

As part of this, cricket tournament began at SV Agriculture college grounds. SV Agriculture College Physical Education Director Dr Ravikanth Reddy, NV Sudhakar and CV Ramana Kumar of Mangal industries, C Ramesh Babu of Amara Raja electronics and K Ravi Kumar took part in the inaugural function. They advised the players to take part with sportive spirit. They released the tournament jerseys.