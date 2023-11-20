Tirupati: Andhra Bank centenary celebration held

Tirupati: The centenary celebration of Andhra Bank was organised here on Sunday by the retired employees of the bank. Marking the occasion, floral tributes were paid to Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya, a prominent freedom fighter and Congress leader, who founded the bank in 1923. The speakers recalled his outstanding contribution for extending banking services in the Telugu States and later spreading all over the country benefitting lakhs of people.

Speaking at the commemoration meeting organised by ‘Andhra Bank Retirees of Tirumala & Tirupati’, an association of bank retired employees worked in the pilgrim city including association president C Dora Swamy and convener V Sreekanth, shared their work experience in the bank. While others recalled their association with the bank, which played a crucial role in the services of pilgrims, TTD employees, students and teachers and other sections in Tirupati, where the bank had branches in all universities and colleges, before its merger with Union Bank.

On the occasion, the retired employees felicitated Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu, a native of Tirupati and worked in Andhra Bank before joining the legal profession and served as judge of High Court of Kerala and Bombay and presently Supreme Court advocate, and also G Ram Prasad, Regional Head of Union Bank of India, Tirupati.

Association functionaries Ramamurthy Reddy, Nadamuni, N Krishna and others were also spoke.